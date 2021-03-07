DENNIS, Bonetta



Frances Maxine



Age 42, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St.,



Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Cory Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements



entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com