DENNIS, Donald Ray "Don"



DENNIS, Donald Ray "Don", passed away Friday, August 30, 2024 at his residence. Private funeral services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery, with the VA Chaplain officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the V.A. Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vision for Israel (on their website). Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



