Dennis Heck

Heck, Dennis



Age 71, of Arcanum, formerly of Brookville, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, November 21. He was preceded in death by his parents Herschel & Betty Heck. He was a man of the land and the garage, a dedicated farmer and a trusted mechanic. He is survived by children & their spouses, Dennis (Kristin) Heck, Ashley (Jamie) Stearns, Jonathan (Angel) Heck, Joshua (Renee) Kolling; grandchildren, Gracie, Jonathan & Shia Heck, Jaiden & Gabriel Curl, Zoe Stearns, Kingston & Emma, Charlie, Lilly & Maggie Kolling; sisters, Peggy Espinoza & Tammy Leitsinger. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM on Monday, December 1, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 2, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. We take comfort in knowing that his labor is done, and he is now at rest.



