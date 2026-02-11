Dennis Perry

Photo of Dennis Perry

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Dennis Perry
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Perry, Dennis R.

Dennis R. Perry, 77, of Springfield passed away on February 5, 2026. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 12th in the Maple Grove Cemetery. SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home - Mechanicsburg

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucille Campbell
2
Donald Denlinger
3
Judith Fischer
4
Stephen Kelly
5
Waltraud Milleck