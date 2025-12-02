Dennis Phillips

Phillips, Dennis M.



age 74 of Fairfield passed away November 25, 2025. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - until time of Funeral Service (12:30 p.m.), Friday, December 5, 2025 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield.



