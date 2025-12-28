Dennis Roberts Sr.

Roberts Sr., Dennis Stephen



Dennis Stephen Roberts Sr., 80, of Springfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2025. He was born on February 16, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Ulysses Jr. and Carrie Mae (Moore) Roberts. Dennis began working at the age of 16 and retired from Delco GM in Dayton after 45 years of service. Dennis loved the Word of God and enjoyed preaching. He was a longtime member of the PowerHouse Church of God in Springfield. On occasion, he enjoyed Lays potato chips, Pepsi, and Snickers bars. He is survived by his former wife, Sarah G. Roberts; his children, Pamela Roberts, Sonya Kidd, John Kidd, and Roxanne Kidd (Rodney Cooley); his grandchildren, Brittaney Nicole Roberts, Marques Brandon Avery, Michael Adam II, Davionne Johnson and Thomas Smith Jr.; and his great-grandchildren, King Jones, Kristan Jones, and Kai Jones. He is also survived by his siblings, Terry Roberts, Linda (Michael) Long, Judy Ward and Terry Roberts. He was preceded in death by his sons, Dennis Stephen Roberts Jr. and Richard Kidd; grandson, Devon Johnson, his siblings, Eugene Roberts, Andrew Roberts, and Sandra Smoot; and his parents. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at PowerHouse Church of God, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com