Dennis Tomlinson Jr.

Tomlinson, Jr., Dennis G.



With very heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dennis Guy Tomlinson, Jr. of Springboro, Ohio. He peacefully entered God's Kingdom on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born on September 7, 1937, in Cartersville, GA, to the late Dennis Guy Tomlinson, Sr. and Frances Brehmer Tomlinson. Dennis had a special bond with his devoted grandfather, the late Winfred Bascomb Tomlinson...lovingly known as Daddy-O.



He is survived by his beloved wife Madeline [Jaszcz], brother Ronald Tomlinson [Mary], son Michael Tomlinson [Julie], and daughters Mary Lynne Sauby [Chris], Donna Remington [Rick], and Julie Bruns [Brian]. Dennis, aka Papa, thoroughly enjoyed special times with his nine grandchildren: Madison, Christian, Nicholas, Evan, Nathan, Ryan, Bradley, Andrew, and Samantha. He lived his 88 years rooted in God and love for his family.



Dennis grew up in the small town of Cartersville, GA, and attended a small school with a graduating class of ~10 students. He even had the opportunity to ride his horse, Tony, to school on occasion. Dennis subsequently studied at Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University, receiving a degree in Business Administration.



During his impressive 44 years with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dennis was highly recognized for his dedication, loyalty, and leadership. Starting his career in drafting and engineering, Dennis became a Business Development Executive in the Aerospace Industry. He traveled the globe throughout his career, focusing on global security, defense, and aerospace. Some of the major programs his family fondly remembers him so proudly being a part of are Lockheed Martin's C-5 military transport aircraft, L-1011 wide-body airliner, Stealth aircraft, and the Joint Strike Fighter F35 program. His proudest career accomplishments were when he became Vice President of Air Force Programs and the Dayton Office Manager for Lockheed Martin. Dennis retired as a senior executive within Lockheed Martin.



Dennis and Madeline enjoyed 66 years of marriage filled with love, traveling adventures, and most of all creating special memories with family and friends. He always demonstrated his love, respect, and affection to his dear wife throughout their marriage. During his career, he strived for excellence and brought those values home to his children and grandchildren. His family was always his primary focus. Dennis will be missed...we will love you forever and always!!



Friends may call on the family from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Anderson Funeral Home Springboro, 40 N Main St, Springboro, Ohio 45066. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 3, 2025 at the St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, Ohio. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Miamisburg, Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at www.anderson_fh.com for the Tomlinson Family.



