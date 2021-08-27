DENSMORE, Lawrence



On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Lawrence Densmore, loving father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 79.



Larry was born on March 14, 1942, in Middletown, OH, to Lawrence and Agatha Densmore.



Larry was survived by his two daughters; his sister Donna; nephews, great-nieces and nephews and several very close friends.



Larry was a man of initiative and tenacity and he pushed himself to do great things in his life. In his young life Larry was very witty and funny and he loved to play chess.



He met and married Dora Karen "Peggy" Creech and they began their young married life together.



Larry graduated from the University of Eastern Kentucky in 1969 with his bachelor's degree and in 1970 he graduated from the University of Illinois with his master's degree.



After graduating college, Larry became a high school teacher and football and basketball coach. Larry was a very good high school coach and was very influential over all the young men on the high school team.



Later in his life Larry became a very successful insurance agent with State Farm and won many awards and trips for his salesmanship and success.



Larry loved nature and he loved the water. He loved music and loved God. He in his later years looked for ways to help and incite thoughtfulness regarding spirituality and the Lord to many.



Throughout his life Larry always had a humorous side and he always had a way of making people smile with his humor and his jokes.



While very outgoing and having a love of people, Larry had a small circle of family and friends that he surrounded himself with. Ultimately, he enjoyed being alone and being able to see, do and experience the world in his own way.



Larry loved family but ultimately in the end, his eyes were drawn upon the Lord and pleasing the Lord with all his might!

