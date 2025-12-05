Deonna Ellison

Photo of Deonna Ellison

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Deonna Ellison
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Kelly Ellison, Deonna S.

Age 38 of Dayton departed this life Wednesday, November 19, 2025. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service, Monday, December 8, 2025 at Mt. Enon Family Life Center, 1501 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45402. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Carol McPeak
2
John Kelly Jr.
3
Sharon Harter
4
Ian Jackson
5
Elaine Mack