Derickson, Jean

Derickson (Steele), Jean Ann



92, of Darrtown, passed away on June 29, 2024. Jean was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 14, 1931 to the late Jack and Margaret Steele. She was a proud graduate of Hanover High School. On April 26, 1952, she married Melvin "Dutch" Derickson and together they raised a family on their farm. Jean was a talented musician, music teacher, and life-long advocate for famers and the agricultural community. Jean worked for Baldwin Piano & Organ, both as an instructor and manager. She was also a dedicated farm wife and was actively involved with 4-H and Southwest Ohio Farm Bureau, serving on committees and working with the Youth School program. Her advocacy and leadership led to many accomplishments, including flammability warnings for aerosol cans. She also served as Dean of Girls for several Farm Bureau Youth Schools. Jean passionately cared for and advocated for her late daughter Joy during her fight against Cystic Fibrosis, both as her main caregiver and to raise awareness for CF. Above all, Jean will be remembered for her selfless service to others and the love that she had for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dutch; son, Stephen; daughter, Joy; her parents, brother and sister-in-law Gene (Helen) Derickson, and sister-in-law, Pam Steele. Jean is survived by son, Tim (Kelly) Derickson; brother, Jack Steele; sister-in-law Freda Derickson; grandchildren, Katie (Dave) Noble and Matt and Morgan Derickson; great-grandchildren, Henry, Johnny, and Anna Noble; nephews Jack, Joe (Amy), James (Kathy) Steele, and James (Char) Derickson; niece, Karen (Jack) Fetter; and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 12:30 until the time of her Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main St., Oxford, OH. Burial will follow in the Oxford Cemetery. Charitable donations may be gifted to the Licking County Young Life, PO Box 90 Granville, OH, 43023 or at www.younglife.org (Area# #OH54). Arrangements by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, Hamilton OH - www.browndawsonflick.com



