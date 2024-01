Derksen (Marilyn Siemon), Marilyn Jean



Marilyn Siemon Derksen born July 4,1928 to Leo and Ilo Siemon in Tiffin, Ohio. Raised in Hardin County, Ohio. Grad 1946 from Kenton High School. Married "Hank" Derksen Aug 1st,1947. He died 2005.



Survivors



Sons Larry (Joanne) Celina, Oh. Pete (Michelle) Huber Heights, Oh. James (Leah) Beavercreek, Oh. Byron (Robyn) Dayton, Oh. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special travel buddy Joanne Bundy, West Alexandria, Oh.



