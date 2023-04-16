Derrick, Joyce A.



Age 71, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Bam House of Refuge, 665 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev. Sandra Bryant officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

