DESANTIS, Mary M.



DESANTIS, Mary M., 93, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 in Oakwood Village. She was born November 6, 1930 in Atlas, PA the daughter of Francesco and Lucia (Emanuele) DeSantis. Mary had worked as an account clerk for International Harvester for 33 years and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed teaching bridge to the members of the senior center. She is survived by one niece and five nephews, Henry Wydra, Frank Wydra, Bonita Cox, Claude DeSantis, John DeSantis and Joseph DeSantis. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Frank DeSantis, Paul DeSantis and Jessie Wydra and one nephew, Vince Wydra. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



