DESHAZO, Edith Wilson Chaney Age 94, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15. She was born January 21, 1926, in Owingsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Moody Roscoe Chaney and Rilda Jane (Wilson) Chaney. Edith lived most of her life in Middletown, Ohio, moving to Springfield, Illinois, in 2011 and then to Kentucky in 2016. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 40 years, advancing to Logistics Specialist. She received numerous commendations and recognitions, some from generals, for innovative ideas and production. Edith also received awards for not taking sick days. She cherished her family and friends and loved to travel. She and her husband, John, traveled to all 50 states and many National Parks during their marriage. Edith and her sister, Mabel, traveled frequently in their younger years and again later in life. Edith is survived by her daughter, Tamela J.(husband, Michael) Borden; grand-daughter, Chelsea M. Borden; grand-son, Sean S. Borden; great-grand daughters, Karma M. Marcure, Emma M. Fitch and numerous nieces and nephews. She was met in heaven by her parents, her husband of 53 years, John Fred DeShazo; two sisters, Edna Erle (Chaney) McNeice; Mabel Elizabeth (Chaney) Gibbs; three brothers, Kenneth Edward Chaney, Woodford Glenn Chaney, Elwood Chaney. Visitation will be on October 3, 2020, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044, followed by services at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Winters officiating. Masks are mandatory. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

