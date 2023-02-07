X
DESHON, Don

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DESHON, Don Douglas

Age 68, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital. Don worked in the Trucking Industry for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy L.; his children, Trish and Joe Pull, Josh and Tammie DeShon; step-children, Leanne Idle and fiance, Kyle Hunsaker, and Christopher and Stephanie Idle; sisters and brother-in-law, Lynn Deshon and Leaford Burnett, Paula Sue DeShon; 11 grandchildren; best friend, Rick Aimes; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Don's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

