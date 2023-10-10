Detrick, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Detrick age 83, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2023.



Richard was born June 6, 1940, to the late Vincent and Marge Detrick. He was also preceded in death by his children, Antony Detrick, Mike Detrick and Deanna Hall.



Richard is survived by his sweetheart of 17 years, Ruthie Shannon; his children, Joe Detrick and Kathy Detrick Justice; brother, Jim Detrick; grandchildren, John, David, Warren, Russell, Joseph, Jeremiah, Jacob, Jace, Kristen, Jordan, Kyle, Vincent and Shannon; great-grandchildren, loved ones and numerous friends.



Richard graduated from Versailles High School in 1958. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Richard worked at and retired from Dayton Walther/Marvel Industries. He was an avid golfer and loved practical jokes but loved his family even more.



A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, 653 Hickey Ave. Versailles, OH 45380. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Richard's memory to: Hayes Arboretum, 801 Elks Rd., Richmond, IN 47374. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Detrick family.



