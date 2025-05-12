Dettenwanger, Dennis

Dettenwanger, Fr. Dennis



Fr. Dennis Dettenwanger, age 87, of Cincinnati and Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Trustwell Living at Fairfield Place. He was born on October 8, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of George F. and Jean K. (Patton) Dettenwanger. He was educated in the Missouri, Illinois, Virginia and Ohio public and parochial schools, graduating from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio in 1955, then attended St. Mary Seminary, graduating in 1964, and being Ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1964 and having said his First Mass on June 7, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in New Carlisle, Ohio. Fr. Dennis ministered to the people at Annunciation Church, Cincinnati, St. Matthews Church, Norwood, St. Aloysius on the Ohio; and St. Ann Church, Hamilton from 1992 until retirement in 2007 and later for the Cincinnati Archdiocese, as a visiting priest at St. Theresa Church, Sisters of Charity Mother House and St. Margaret Hall. He is survived by his sister, Judith Ebbeler and brother, George (Carol) Dettenwanger; three nieces, Valerie Dettenwanger, Sarah (Jon) McDaniel, and Julie Leonard; three nephews, Joseph (Susan) Ebbeler, Jeff (Eileen) Ebbeler and Jim Ebbeler; also nine great-nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Jean Dettenwanger. Reception of the Body will be held at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM followed by the Visitation from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are to meet at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11000 Montgomery Rd. at 2 PM for burial. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Neidhard Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy and Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, is assisting with the family. Donations may be sent to St. Ann Church in memory of Fr. Dennis. Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com