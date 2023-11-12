Develen, George S.



George S. Develen, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on February 11, 1932 to parents, Graham and Annie (Harper) Develen, both of whom preceded him in death. George served in the British Navy before coming to the States. After moving here with is wife, Isabel, he worked as a machine repairman for General Motors for over 29 years. George was very active in the Masonic organizations, being a member of Jefferson Lodge #90, Middletown Commandry #71, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Prosser Chapter #367 Order of Eastern Star. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church. George enjoyed traveling, especially back to Scotland and he loved sports, following the Bengals, Reds and Buckeyes. Most of all George loved his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife, Isabel Develen; son, Steve (Karen) Develen; daughter, Carolyn (Marty) Montague sister, June (Neil) Montgomery; and his grandchildren, Logan, Quinn & Kylie. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be Friday, November 17, 2023 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, followed by masonic services conducted by Jefferson Lodge #90 at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza 2-West, Dayton, OH 45404. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral