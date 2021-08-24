DEWINE, Nancy L.



88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home. Nancy retired from



Possum School after 30 years of service. Her greatest joy in life was her family, her grandchildren meant the world to her. She loved watching the birds in her flower garden. Nancy was a very giving, selfless person and a good friend to many. She was very much loved by all. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill DeWine; parents, Jacob and Goldie Lohrer; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Arlie Hatcher and a grandson, Greg Zawada. Nancy is survived by her children, Gary (Nicole) DeWine of Key West, FL, Barb DeWine of St. Paris and Kathy DeWine, with whom Nancy resided with; grandchildren,



Christy, Brad, Brian, Tyler, Samantha, Courtney (Mike),



Brandon, Tiffany; great-grandchildren Brooke, Seth, Devin, Gracie, Lexi, Kobe, Kaitlyn, Eli, Drayden, Austin, Caden, Logan, Aras and Ian; one great-great-grandchild, Octavia; special friends, Pam Olsen, Mr. Kirby, Jane Engle, Mr. Speas, Bob Willman, Dr. Ericksen and his entire staff. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 12-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Nancy's life will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



