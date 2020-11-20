X

DEWITT, Keith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DEWITT, Jr.,

Keith Wadsworth

Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life unexpectedly on November 8, 2020. He was born May 4, 1988, to his loving and devoted parents Deon Joyce and Keith W. Dewitt, Sr. Keith is

preceded in death by his grandparents Parris (Pete) Sr. and Donna Kay Joyce. Keith is

survived by his grandparents Evelyn Sims, Donald Dewitt, Jr., and Mary C. Forbes. Keith is also survived by 3 sisters; JaCole Dewitt, Daeon Long, and JaElle Mattison, 6 brothers; DeAndre Joyce (Antoinette), David Long Jr., Evan Joyce, Keith DeWitt, Kalif DeWitt, and Kha'ron Wright, 4 aunts and 3 uncles,

special friend Brittany Morgan, stepparents David Long, Sr. and JaNelle Lee. Keith leaves to cherish a host of other

relatives and loved ones. Funeral Services will be held

November 21, 2020, 10 am at Donald Jordan Funeral Home. 4882 Germantown Pike.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.