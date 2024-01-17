Diamond, Donald E.



Donald E. Diamond, 82, of Springfield, passed away January 14, 2024, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 15, 1941, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of Charles K. and Madge (Murphy) Diamond. Mr. Diamond was a member of the Beaty Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and everything involving the outdoors. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed by the Springfield City Schools and Cooper Industries. Donald is survived by his daughter; Tonya Diamond, two grandchildren; Dwayne "Allen" Diamond (fiancé McKenzie Crosbie) and Anthony James Diamond, special neighbor; Brandon DeWine and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his belove wife; Lois Diamond in 2021, siblings; Charles Thomas Diamond, Lucian Dimond, Carrie Mae Garrison and Ruth Ellen Ratliff and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the time of the services in the chapel. Entombment will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com