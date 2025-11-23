Diana Sebaly

Sebaly (Prugh), Diana



Diana "The Di" or "DiDi" Sebaly, age 85 and Oakwood resident, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1957 and earned her BS in English from Miami University, Oxford, OH in 1961. Diana was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and for over forty years, she was a resolute supporter and mentor to those attending Alcoholics Anonymous. She also took an active role at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood, where she served twice as Senior Warden. Known for her striking blue eyes and natural beauty, Diana's vibrant spirit shone especially during her athletic childhood and riding horses as an adult. She cherished her many roles-as wife, mother, sponsor, volunteer, humanitarian, mentor, lifelong learner, and adventurer. Devoted to her heritage and family, she served the Oakwood community in numerous capacities. Both Diana and Jon shared a love for animals-especially golden retrievers-with McGee being particularly special to them. Diana traveled extensively across the United States with family and friends, and internationally with her loved ones. Above all, she found joy in managing Leelanau Books in Leland, MI, spending nearly two decades as the owner and operator of the bookstore. Together, Diana and Jon enjoyed reading, traveling, opera, and treasured time with their children, grandchildren, and friends. They were enthusiastic philanthropists, supporting the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and serving as foundational investors in the musical "Wicked." She was a devoted spouse of Jon M. Sebaly for over 53 years. It was a marriage filled with love, laughter, and joy. A funeral for both Jon and Diana, who died just days apart, will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood on Friday, November 28th at noon. A committal at Calvary Cemetery will follow. Their lives will also be celebrated on their wedding anniversary, July 7th, 2026, in Dayton, OH, with further details to come. For full remembrance please visit www.Rousong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com