Dianah Mihal

Mihal, Dianah L.



Dianah L. Mihal, age 69, passed away on March 1, 2026. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 - 5 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com