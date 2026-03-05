Dianah Mihal

Mihal, Dianah L.



Dianah L. Mihal, age 69, passed away on March 1, 2026. Born on November 29, 1956, Dianah will be remembered as faithful, kind-hearted, and thoughtful in all the ways she loved and served others. Dianah was dedicated to assisting numerous students in the Miamisburg School District, where she worked as a Para-Professional for 26 years. Her steady presence, patience, and care made a lasting difference in the lives of the students and colleagues who had the privilege of knowing her. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Dianah is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Mark Mihal; children, Mark (Faith) Mihal, Megan (Steve) Cole, and Michael Mihal; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, and Connor Cole; mother-in-law, Antoinette Mihal of Valparaiso, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Denise (Fred) Otto of Indiana and Kathy Nicklas of Florida; brothers-in-law, Kevin Mihal and Dan (Janet) Mihal both of Indiana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Dianah was preceded in death by her parents, James Keen and Bernice Shumar; step-father, Daniel Shumar; brother, James Keen; sisters, Elaine (Bill) McKay, Anna (Donald) Evans, and Jean Keen; father-in-law, Michael Mihal; brother-in-law, Tom "Nick" Nicklas; as well as her beloved schnauzer, Ryno. An avid reader and a treasured lunchmate to the Retiree Group, Dianah found joy in simple moments and meaningful connections. Above all, she was her grandkids biggest cheerleader, offering encouragement, pride, and unwavering love. Dianah was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, where her faith remained a guiding strength throughout her life. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 - 5 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family extends a special thank you to the Oncology Staff at Kettering Cancer Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Henry Catholic Parish St. Vincent de Paul. Mass cards will be available. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



