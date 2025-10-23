Diane Talbert

TALBERT, Diane



Age 72 of Dayton departed this life on October 13, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service, Monday, October 27, 2025 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at 10 AM at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



