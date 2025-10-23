Diane Talbert

Photo of Diane Talbert

6 hours ago
TALBERT, Diane

Age 72 of Dayton departed this life on October 13, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service, Monday, October 27, 2025 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at 10 AM at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

