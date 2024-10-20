Dickensheets, Todd M



Dickensheets,Todd M., born on February 18, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio. Our angel went to Heaven on October 14, 2024. Preceded in death by his devoted parents, Tom and Mary. Survived by his siblings, Tim, Laura and Paul Guess, and Louann and Mike Lee. He was dearly loved by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, October 25, 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation at the church from 10 to 11 am. Mass at 11:00 am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com