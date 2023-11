Dickerson, Janet



Janet Dickerson, age 86 of Moraine, passed away November 9, 2023. She was born June 21, 1937 in Dayton to the late Albert and Janet (Pannell) Dickerson. She is survived by her son, Kevin Dickerson. A graveside service will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Hillgrove Cemetery (1012 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342). To share a memory of Janet or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com