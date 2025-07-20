Dickinson, John Charles



John Charles Dickinson, age 69, of Danville, Kentucky, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2025, in his home, after a courageous two-year battle with biliary tract cancer.



Born on August 9, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, he was the beloved son of the late Charlie Ross Dickinson and Ruth Emma (Spear) Dickinson.



John was a 1973 graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School, where he played on the varsity tennis team and served as a Junior Leader and Junior Tennis Leader at the Springfield YMCA. In August 1973, he was honored with the prestigious Jay Grunebaum Award.



He continued his education at Morehead State University, attending on a tennis scholarship, and graduating in 1977 with a degree in Industrial Technology. During his college years, he was an active member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.



Following graduation, John relocated to Danville, Kentucky, where he began his professional career with Rexnord Corporation. Over the years, he also worked for Fred Cain Farm Equipment, Melton's Deli, Sellars Boilers, finishing his career at Intelligrated. He was a faithful member of Centenary Methodist Church in Danville.



John is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Susan Ray Dickinson; twin sons, Adam Robert Dickinson of Springfield, Virginia and Ryan Charles Dickinson of Louisville, Kentucky; and cherished grandson, Myles Charles Dickinson of Louisville.



He is also survived by his brother, Dave Dickinson (Linda) of Mechanicsburg, Ohio; sisters, Martha Campbell (Denis) of Cedarville, Ohio and Sally Andrews (John) of Springfield, Ohio. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces: Heather Clem (Brian) of Springfield, Ohio, Rachel Canepa (Will) of Monroe, Ohio, and Julie Amstutz (Drew) of Yellow Springs, Ohio; his nephew, Austin Campbell (Rachael) of Cedarville, Ohio; as well as ten great-nieces and nephews, many cousins, dear friends, and his "best good friend", Gabe.



A Memorial Service celebrating John's life will be held at Centenary Methodist Church in Danville, 1441 Perryville Rd, Danville, KY 40422 on July 26 at 1 PM with visitation from 10 AM -1 PM. Pallbearers are Curt Boyd, John Swisshelm, Bob Brown, Denis Campbell, Austin Campbell, and Bentlee Clem. Honorary pallbearers are Rocky Burke, John Hershburger, Jeff Cooper, Steve Engels, John Fritsch, Fred Durham, Ed Delp, Tom Kearns, Mike Kondik, Bob Rowland, Steve Stewart, John Andrews, Bruce Nichols, and Mort Hoagland.



A Memorial Service will also be held at 4 PM, August 6, 2025, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will follow from 5-7 PM in the Glaesner Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Heritage Hospice, or a charity of your choice.



