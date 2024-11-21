Diederich, Natalie A.



DIEDERICH, Natalie A., age 88, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 17, 2024.



Natalie was born on January 5, 1936, to Eugene C. Conrad and Helen M. (née Crane) Conrad in Dunkirk, New York. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Dunkirk, class of '53. While attending high school she enjoyed volleyball, basketball, and cheerleading. She married James Diederich on June 2, 1956.



As she got older she stayed active in sports, especially softball, bowling, and golf. She was an avid UD Flyers basketball and volleyball fan, with her husband. Flower gardening was another one of her passions, and she was a member of the Oak Creek Garden Club for many years. In addition, she always had an large garden at their home that the entire family helped to maintain. Natalie was a great homemaker, a talented a seamstress and enjoyed a multitude of crafts. Among many things, Natalie will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her husband and children meant the world to her.



She was a very active member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville. For over 40 years, she was a pillar of the church and very involved in their activities. She was a member of the Money Counters, Bereavement Committee, the Woman's Club, the Keenagers, and she sewed vestments and altar cloths for various occasions.



Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Helen Conrad; her brother, Bill Conrad; and sister, Carol Martin. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, James; four daughters, Lynn Lambert, Kathy (John) Farr; Jan (Bob) Dieckhoff, and Joyce (Mike) Yokell; one son, Bill (Amy) Diederich; nine grandchildren, Neal, Nick, Laura, Christian, Ray, Gabe, David, Natalie, and Grace; and four great-grandchildren, Gemma, A.J., Zeke, and one on-the-way.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, November 25 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Centerville. Father Brian Phelps will be officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Conner & Koch Funeral Home in Bellbrook. An additional visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday, November 25 at the church, and the family will receive friends for lunch in the church hall after the burial around 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com.



