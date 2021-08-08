DIETRICH, Alison Lee



Age 51, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Alison was born June 18, 1970, in Dayton, OH. A member of Centerville High School's Class of 1988, she attended Wright State University, and received her Associate's Degree in



Communications at Sinclair Community College. Alison worked as a fine dining coordinator for many years. She was a fierce warrior and cancer survivor, and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Alison is survived by her



parents, Frederick and Nancy (Callinan) Dietrich and daughter, Mackenzie Lett. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kettering Health Network physicians and staff for their eight plus years of caring for Alison during her cancer treatment and recovery. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, August 12, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, officiated by Rev. Jay Shailer with lunch to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Alison's name to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



