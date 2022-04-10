DIETZ, John M.



"Jack" the coolest of the cool, craziest of the crazy, went to grace Heaven with his presence on 3-21-2022, just 3 days



before he was to be 71. He was born 3-24-1951. He was a



veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary, father George, sis Jill and his 2 brothers James and Joseph. He is survived by daughter Leslie Marie, grandkids Logan T., Kalup S. " Mr. K", and Arianna L. "Arie", great-grandkids Grayson T. and Mila E., sis Julie, brother Edward, nieces Amber, Holly, Kirsten, Alondra, nephews Anthony,



Curtis, Victor and Malachi. Jack liked to frequent Dayton's



Oregon District and was well liked. He leaves behind countless friends. Jack will be greatly missed for he is truly loved. A graveside ceremony will be at the convenience of the family. "2-8"

