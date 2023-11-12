Dietz, Lois

Dietz (McCardle), Lois



Lois Ann Dietz, 92, died peacefully on October 3, 2023 at the Masonic Home in Louisville, KY. Lois was born September 19, 1931 in Quincy, IL to W.F. & Lois (Strubinger) McCardle. Lois married Richard A. Dietz on June 20, 1953. Lois is survived by daughters, Lisa Young & Sally (Tony) McGlone; granddaughter, Ann (David) Adams; two great grandsons, David & Liam. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, & son-in-law, Doug Young. A private memorial service was held on November 4, 2023. For more information, go to www.springgrove.org.



