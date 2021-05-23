DIGGS, Nioki Nichon



Age 50, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Monday, May 24, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St.,



Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.


