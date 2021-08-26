DILL, John R.



95, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, died peacefully on August 23rd, 2021. John was born September 3rd, 1925, in South Lebanon, OH. He



enjoyed boating, golf and seeing the world. Together with his wife, he travelled to more than 100 countries.



John graduated from Fairmont High School in 1943, the U.S. Navy Midshipman School in 1945 and Denison University in 1949. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an officer. John was the Vice President/controller of Dayton Power & Light for 25 years. During this time, he also served as Treasurer of David's Cemetery. At DP&L he was chairman of The Key Men Club and served on committees for the Edison Electric Institute, American Gas Association, and the Ohio Electric Utility Institute. Post retirement, John worked and lived in Zimbabwe as a



consultant for The World Bank. Here, he spent 3 years facilitating the merge with the Bank of Africa. Above all, he was the best husband, father, father-in-law, and Pa.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy LeFevre Dill, and parents Kenneth and Gladys Dill. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Scott Staker; grandchildren, Ashley (Rob Gregory) and Jonathan Staker (Nicole Staker); sister, Joan McQueen; nephews, John and Bill McQueen, and many other loved ones.



Memorial services will be held Monday, August 30, 2021, at 12:30 PM at David's Community Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.

