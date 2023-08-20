DILLAHUNT, David L.



DILLAHUNT, DAVID L., 88, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Kettering Health Springfield. He was born August 31, 1934 in Springfield the son of the late Glendon and Dorotha (Keeler) Dillahunt. Dave was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a proud Beta Theta Pi fraternity member. Dave started in the brokerage business with Green & Ladd in 1959, served as Executive VP at Vercoe & Company, and finally with Advest. He provided years of voluntary community service in a number of capacities (Chairman, Trustee, Board Member) for Springfield Federal S&L, Wittenberg University, Community Hospital Endowment Fund, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Springfield Arts Center, Community Hospital, Rotary Club, YMCA, Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Museum of Art to name a few. Dave loved travel experiences, golf (and importantly, had four holes-in-one), and was an accomplished artist. He was funny, generous, and a wonderful dad and grandpa. Survivors include three children and spouses, David M. (Lisa) Dillahunt, Hilliard, OH, Jay D. (Tomoko) Dillahunt, Columbus, OH and Amy L. (Dean Harrington) Dillahunt, Minneapolis, MN; two stepchildren, Cheryl Dolbeer Koelsch, Springfield, OH and Julie (Chris) Clevenger, Columbus, OH; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Nina, Augusta, Scarlet, Wesley, Jordan, Olivia and Ansley; brother, Richard (Phyllis) Dillahunt and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2016 and a brother Donald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Springfield Art Museum. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



