DILLARD, Mrs. Minnie M.



Age 87, of Dayton, departed Sunday, October 3, 2021. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10:00 AM. Service 11:00 AM, Monday,



October 11, 2021, at Mt.



Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment West Memory Gardens. Masks are required.



