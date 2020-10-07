DILLARD, Robert W. Born April 5, 1926, in Scottsboro, AL, to George W. Dillard and Cora Doss, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was a WWII veteran. He retired from GHR Foundry and the Veterans Administration. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Arleania V. Dillard; grandsons, Alex and Luther Jr. Dillard; companion, Willia Wilson. Survived by his children, Luther Sr. (Julie), Oscar and Theresa Dillard; stepson, Robert Young; spiritual son, Larry Postel; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Thursday, October 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

