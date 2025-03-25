Dillhoff, Thomas H

Dillhoff, Thomas



A much loved and respected father, brother and friend, Thomas H Dillhoff of Brookville, OH passed away peacefully on March 23rd surrounded by family at age 93. He was born on August 5th 1931 in Dayton, OH and lived in Brookville, OH for more than 60 years. Tom graduated from Dayton's Chaminade Catholic High School in 1949 before enlisting in the Marine Corps where he proudly served in the Korean War. On May 4, 1957 Tom married his beloved wife of 52 years, Karyle Priest. In 1965 they bought their farm in Brookville, OH where they raised their three children. To know Tom, or Papa as he was affectionately called, was to feel seen and valued. He prioritized family above all else and always gave his time freely to those he loved. Those who knew him best will deeply miss his endearing nicknames, made-up song lyrics, hard back-pat hugs, and sound voice of reason. Never one to shy away from a hard day of work, he was equally committed to bringing joy and laughter everywhere he went. He was smart, kind, honest and fair. As a man of deep enduring faith, he had a strong moral compass and lived a life grounded in family values. Papa enjoyed nothing more than time well spent with those he loved. He was no one's stranger, everyone's friend and the most beloved leader to his family. Tom was truly happy with the course of his life. He will be deeply missed, but more than missed he will be remembered and celebrated. Tom is survived by three of his eight siblings, Dave, Bill and Larry, his three children, Deborah, Sandra and Mark, his 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Tom's deceased siblings are Jim, Elaine, Glen, Ralph and Paul. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26th at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27th at St. Paul Catholic Church, Englewood. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.



