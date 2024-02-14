Dillman, Elmo R.



ELMO R. DILLMAN, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon, February 6, 2024. He was born in Springfield on May 5, 1932, the son of the late Elmo and Maureen (Nolan) Dillman. Elmo proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a firefighter from WPAFB and later as a state fire inspector. He is survived by two sons, Steve Dillman and Bill (Alice) Dillman; a brother, Terry Dillman; several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters, Cindy Rice and Cathy Alltop; son, Michael Dillman; sister, Maureen Dunfee; and his former spouse, Mary (Smith) Dillman. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





