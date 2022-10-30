DILLON, Freddie W. "Fred" aka "Skeeter"



Age 83, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022, at home surrounded by many loved ones. Fred was a graduate of Patterson Coop in Dayton, Ohio, in 1957. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was known for his expert marksmanship. In October of 1962 he married his love, Marian Temple and together had three children. Fred spent many of his years in the Graphic Arts (printing) industry working at Reynolds & Reynolds as well as operating his own print shop in Brookville. He was a member and served as President of the Printing House Craftsmen's Club of Dayton. He spent many years teaching Graphic Arts (printing) at MCJVS and enjoyed doing handyman work in the years leading up to his retirement. Fred was an active member at the Christian Life Center and enjoyed fellowship participating in the Men's Bible Study. Fred truly loved life and most importantly spending time with his family. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, umpiring, hunting, and most notably his love for running, participating in several marathons and numerous running events up until his late 70's, including the 2007 Senior Olympics. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Fred Cramer and Edna Kate Dillon, sister Lou Wigent and granddaughter Victoria Robert. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marian Dillon; son, Fredric Dillon (Joyce); daughters, Susan Robert (Dean) and Lisa Beckett (Joey), all of Brookville; grandchildren, Bobbi Dillon (Andy Wintering), Freddie Dillon (Heidi), Casey Dillon, Brian Beckett, Brittany Beckett (Dalton), Dylan Robert, Sydney Robert, Katie Meece, Erin Meece, and Eric Meece; brothers-in-law, Phil Wigent, Victor Temple, Jack Temple and Mark Temple; sisters-in-law, Barbara Temple and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and Services will be held at Christian Life Center, (3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH), on January 29, 2023. Visitation at 3:00p.m. and service at 4:00p.m. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Dayton.

