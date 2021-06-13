DILLON, Louise Ilo



Age 93 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born the daughter of Ray K. and Ilo (Brock) Turnepseed on May 14, 1928, in Clark County, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Walter H. Dillon of 68 years; brother Lavern Turnepseed. Louise is survived by her nieces Nancy Garrett of Springfield, and Donna Woodward of Bellefontaine; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; loyal friends Sally Rizer and Mary Lou McCoy; numerous close friends at Maiden Lane Church of God. Louise was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. For many years she worked as the secretary of Maiden Lane Church of God. She also worked in the office for Dr. Summers and Dr. Boor and for many years she worked in the children's room at the Clark County Public Library. She was known as a gourmet cook and a master gardener. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of



flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church of God Building Fund, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Online Condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



