DILTS, Michael E.



78 of Beavercreek, died at 1:09 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. He was born February 20, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of William C. and Catherine M. (Hunt) Dilts. Michael graduated from Urbana High School in 1962. He then served in the United States Navy for six years where he received medals for Good Conduct and National Defense Service. His last duty assignment in the Navy was aboard the USS Newman K. Perry destroyer based out of Newport, Rhode Island. Michael was a devoted family man who enjoyed coaching and watching his sons as well as nieces and nephews play sports. He retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service, was an active member of National Road Corvette Club, enjoyed spending time at the shooting range, and enjoyed playing poker with friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kim (Habel) Dilts of Beavercreek; his sons, Ryan Dilts of Springfield and Chris Dilts and his wife Holly of Springfield; three grandchildren, Claire, Leah and Jude; sister, Sally Chiodo and her husband, Dan of DeBary, Florida; brother, Tracy Dilts and his wife Susie of Bellefontaine; two half sisters, Betty Metzcar of Springfield and Alice Meyers of Kettering. Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and one sister. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield with a prayer service to be held at 5:00 p.m. by Senior Pastor Matt Roe. As he had requested, a cremation will follow.

