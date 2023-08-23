Dinnen, Judy Darlene



Judy Darlene (Whetstone) Dinnen, age 79 of Springfield, OH passed away August 18, 2023. She was born February 10, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to the late William Whetstone. Judy is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer Milledge, Nichole (Joe) Hunter, and Tonya (Mouse) VanNoy, bonus daughter, Tina Martinez, grandchildren, Austin Milledge, Jordan (Hannah) Milledge, Alexis Hunter, Kaigan Spence, and Masyn VanNoy, great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Cainan, Sophia, and Madelyn, step-brother, David (Vicky) Hartley, and best friend and cat companion, Max. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her son, James Elwood Dinnen III. Judy graduated from Graham High School. Some of her hobbies included doing word search puzzles and shopping. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandbabies. Judy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Judy will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Mausoleum immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center in Judy's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





