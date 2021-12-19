DITTMAN, Gary



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Gary was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 13, 1943, to Elmer and Rosalia Heinrich Dittman. On December 28, 1968, he married Kathleen Howard in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Gary served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Mosler Safe



Company after 50 years of



service. Gary spent his retirement years owning and farming Dittman Farms. He enjoyed hunting and was a life member of the Butler County Sportsman Club. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Dittman; his daughter, Michelle Dittman; his brother, Michael (Annie) Dittman; his nieces and nephews, Kevin, Kelvin, Karla, Melissa and Kimberly; and his good friend, Willie Joe (Nancy) Smith. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his



sister, Gayle (Carl) Koch. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Venice Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

