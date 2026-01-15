Dixie Arms

Arms (Suddeth), Dixie Diane



Dixie Diane Arms, 89, of formerly of Springfield, passed away December 12, 2025, in Heritage Senior Living, Plain City, Ohio. She was born November 28, 1936, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Higbee) Suddeth. Mrs. Arms attended the Big Darby Baptist Church in Plain City and the First Assembly of God Church in Springfield. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word search puzzles, watching scary movies and reading. She was a retired nurses aid having worked for 30 plus years at St. John's Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Nellis Arms, in 2017. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Will Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Urban, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com