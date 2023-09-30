Dixon, Hazel Marie



Hazel Marie Dixon, 80, of Springfield, left her temporary earthly home on September 28, 2023, to live forevermore in her heavenly mansion. Hazel was born the daughter of Clyde and Gracie Dixon on March 13, 1943. She was the third child of seven; brothers, Paul Eugene Dixon, Melvin (Ruth) Dixon and sisters, Thelma (RW) Williams, Ruth (Jack) Williams, Mary Dixon, Linda(Thomas) Midkiff. Hazel graduated from Shawnee High School in 1962. The next day, she began her 41 year career as a clerk with Olan Mills Company. Hazel was a lifelong member of First Church of Christ in Christian Union, Springfield Ohio. She served the Lord faithfully for many years in the Sunday School bus ministry with the church and considered all the children her own.



A time to visit with her family will be Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 2  4 PM at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 2101 Woodside Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM with Rev. Bruce Sigmond and Pastor Nate Carey officiating. Graveside services will be Monday at 10 AM in Ferncliff Cemetery.



