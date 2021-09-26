DIXON, Lessie R.
Born August 2, 1929, in Brantley, AL, the 8th of 10
siblings, to the late Jessie and Essie Ridgeway, transitioned
into glory September 19, 2021. Lessie was a loving mother, grandmother, and a great
community worker. She sang in the Choir at Little Rock M.B. Church, Peoples C.M.E. Church, and was currently a member of College Hill Presbyterian. She was the longest living resident of Wood Glen. Preceded in death by husband, Morris Dixon, son, Victor. She leaves, son, Morris Jr.; daughters, Josephine and Shirley; sister, Cleola
Bailey; grandchildren, Daria, Germaine, Derrick, Yolanda,
Erika, Victoria, Katina, Sasha; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday,
September 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Homegoing celebration at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Special thanks to Wood Glen Alzheimer's Facility.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral