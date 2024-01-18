Dlabay, Daniel Lee

Dlabay, Jr., Daniel Lee



Age 71, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024. Daniel was born January 6, 1953 in Canada to the late Daniel and Joann (Ebert) Dlabay. A graduate of Carroll High School, he attended Sinclair Community College and received his Associate's Degree. Daniel worked in Quality Control, first in Moraine, then moving to Delphi in Vandalia, where he retired from in 2017. A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was devoted to his faith. Daniel was an avid car enthusiast, and he especially loved his Corvette Stingray. He attended numerous car shows, cruise ins, and was a member of the National Corvette Museum. Daniel will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Yen Dlabay; siblings, Kathy Makeiwicz and their children, Christine (David) Kreuger and their children, Mike (Clara) Dlabay and their children, and Kevin (Sandy) Dlabay and their children. Family will greet friends Sunday, January 21 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 22 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 217 W. 4th St., Dayton, OH 45402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



