DOAN, Cuc Pham



Age 75 of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Cuc was born in Vietnam on November 12, 1947, to Dat Van Pham and Hoa Thi Nguyen. She earned her educational degree in Vietnam and then later moved to the United States in 1985. Cuc retired from PNC bank after 15 years as a Mortgage Loan Processor. She was also a long time member at St. Henry's Catholic Church, a member of the Vietnamese Senior Citizen Association of Dayton, and Vietnamese Association. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, November 26 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com