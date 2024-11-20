Dobry, Alberta M.



Alberta M. Dobry died on Friday, November 8, 2024. Born on September 1, 1937, in Killam, Alberta, Canada, A Christian Mass will be held Monday, November 25, 2024, at 10:30 am, St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone Street, Springfield OH, Friends will be received prior to the Mass, from 9:15  10:15 am at The Landing, Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone Street, Springfield OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Department of Teacher Education, Missouri S&T, Rolla MO by going to http://giving.mst.edu/ and select "Give Now." From the drop-down menu, select "Designations" and enter code #709650, mark the "Teacher Education Gift Fund" and enter the donation amount. In the in the box intended for "other designation" please enter "In memory of Alberta M. Dobry, PhD, select "next" to complete your information.





